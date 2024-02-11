Bundesliga: B’Leverkusen Defeat B’Munich To Go Top Of The Table

Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday has opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

The triumph is a severe setback to Bayern Munich’s attempt to retain their championship.

The second goal was scored by Alejandro Grimaldo for Leverkusen, who are still the only team in Europe without a loss.

READ ALSO:

Soon after halftime, Grimaldo doubled the score following a first-half goal by Bayern loanee Josip Stanisic.

In stoppage time, substitute Jeremie Frimpong scored a third goal from long range after Manuel Neuer missed the target.

Next Saturday, Bayer Leverkusen will visit Heidenheim to resume their Bundesliga title defence.

On February 18, Bayern Munich will travel to Bochum.