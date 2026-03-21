Bundesliga: Bayern, Leverkusen, Dortmund Seek Crucial Wins

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will look to maintain their dominance when they host Union Berlin in Saturday’s headline fixture, with both sides heading into the clash in contrasting form.

The Bavarians remain in control at the top end of the table despite a recent draw against Bayer Leverkusen, and they have been particularly formidable on home soil, winning their last four matches in front of their fans.

The return of leading striker Harry Kane has further strengthened Bayern’s attacking firepower, making them overwhelming favourites against a Union Berlin side that has struggled for consistency this season.

Union Berlin have found results hard to come by, especially away from home, al- though Woo-Yeong Jeong could be handed a starting role after an impressive display off the bench in their recent win over Freiburg.

Elsewhere, struggling will attempt to halt their poor run when they welcome an improving Bayer Leverkusen.

Heidenheim’s form has been a major concern, with the hosts enduring a lengthy winless streak and defensive frailties continuing to undermine their efforts.

Injury setbacks to key players have further complicated their situation. Leverkusen, however, arrive with renewed confidence and a strong record in this fixture.

Despite missing several players, they have shown resilience and defensive discipline, positioning themselves as clear favourites to claim maximum points on the road. In another key encounter, Borussia Dortmund will aim to keep their title hopes alive when they take on Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund head into the tie in high spirits following consecutive victories over and FC Augsburg, results that have reignited their push at the top of the table.

The Yellow-Blacks have been particularly strong at home, combining attacking flair with defensive solidity, although they may have to cope without Daniel Svensson, who remains a doubt. Hamburg, meanwhile, have shown resilience on their travels and possess the ability to trouble opponents, but inconsistency has limited their progress this season.

With Bayern looking to assert their authority, Leverkusen chasing consistency, and Dortmund eager to sustain their momentum, Saturday’s Bundesliga fixtures promise significant implications in both the title race and the battle for European places