Bullying Linked To Anxiety, Depression In Teens –Study

A new study by experts in the United Kingdom (UK) has found that bullying has a significant negative impact on the mental health of teenagers—particularly for boys.

The study which is publ i s h e d in the ‘Journal of Youth and Adolescence,’ has highlighted the need for more effective prevention strategies in schools.

The research, which utilised #BeeWell data from over 26,000 young people who were followed from age 12/13 to 14/15, shows that bullying has a profound impact on mental health and is a major factor contributing to internalising symptoms such as anxiety and depression in adolescents.

This highlights the importance of addressing bullying to safeguard young people’s well-being.

There are clear differences in how bullying affects boys and girls. For boys, mental health issues like anxiety and depression led to an increased likelihood of being bullied later on.

