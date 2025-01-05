Pope Francis: Bullying At School Prepares Students For War

Share

As students prepare to resume the second term academic session across the country, Pope Francis has warned that bullying in schools prepares students for war rather than peace.

Speaking on Saturday with Catholic educators at the Vatican, Francis stressed his message against bullying, asking the audience to pledge to fight against it both at school and at home.

Speaking to about 2,000 Italian teachers, educators and parents, the pontiff praised educational efforts at schools to promote peace.

The pope also called for more dialogue within families, emphasizing that “it is dialogue that makes us grow.

“imagining peace lays the foundations for a more just and fraternal world through every subject taught and through the creativity of children and young people.

“But if, at school, you wage war among yourselves or engage in bullying, you are preparing for war, not for peace.” he said

