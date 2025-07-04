Bulls Tighten Grip As Equities Add N403bn, ASI Inches Higher By 0.53%

The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish streak on Thursday, buoyed by sustained investor confidence and widespread buying interest across key sectors.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.53% to close at 120,977.20 points, translating into a robust N403 billion gain in market capitalization, which climbed to N76.58 trillion.

With this latest rally, the year-to-date return now stands at an impressive 17.54 per cent. Market breadth was notably positive, with 54 equities posting gains compared to just 15 laggards, reflecting a broadly upbeat sentiment.

Among the top performers were Academy Press, Berger Paints, Deap Capital, Guinea Insurance, and Unilever. Most of these stocks surged by the maximum allowable daily limit of 10 per cent, with Unilever not far behind, rising 9.96 per cent.

On the flip side, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, Legend Internet, CWG Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance, and VFD Group led the decliners, dampening gains on a few counters. Sectoral performance underscored the market’s strength, as all major indices closed in the green.

The Insurance index led with a 2.76 per cent uptick, followed by Bank – ing (+1.29%), Consumer Goods (+0.74%), Oil & Gas (+0.69%), and Industrial Goods (+0.34%).

The NGX Commodity Index, however, remained unchanged. Despite a slight dip in volume, market activity remained vigorous.

Total turnover stood at 933.4 million shares valued at N29.31 billion, exchanged in 24,207 deals. While the volume traded dipped by 11.05 per cent, the value of transactions surged by 140.73 per cent, alongside a 10.21 per cent rise in the number of deals— signalling deeper investor engagement and rising confidence.