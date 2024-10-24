Bulls Sustain Grip On Equities Market

Share

Significant buying interest in the shares of Oando Plc, FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank Plc helped to sustain three-day rising trend of Nigeria’s equities market on Wednesday.

It was the third session of winning streaks since the beginning of the week. Oando Plc and Unilever Plc gained maximum 10 per cent apiece while FBN Holdings, UBA, and Zenith Bank gained +6.49 per cent, +5.19 per cent, +4.66 per cent respectively. UACN (+3.57%), Dangote Sugar (+1.61%), as well as WAPCO and AccessCorp with +0.83 per cent apiece consolidated the day’s gain recorded by 30 stocks.

Consequently, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.05 per cent to settle at 98,944.42 points while the market capitalisation appreciated by N31.41billion to close at N59.95 trillion.

Consequently, the Monthto-Date and Year-to-Date returns improved +0.4 per cent and +32.3 per cent, respectively. The total volume of trades declined by 52.0 per cent to 283.74 million units, valued at N8.29 billion, and exchanged in 7,966 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock by volume and value at 66.03 million units and N1.79 billion, respectively. Sectoral performance was mixed as the Banking (+2.4%), Consumer Goods (+0.3%), and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) indices advanced, while the Insurance (-0.4%) index declined.

The Oil & Gas index remained unchanged. A total of 30 stocks gained relative to 15 losers. OANDO (+10.0%) and UNILEVER (+10.0%) led the gainers, while ARADEL (-10.0%) and NNFM (-9.9%) recorded the most significant losses of the day.

