Bulls re-emerge as investors gain N250.01bn

Equities trading on the Nigerian stock market on Monday opened the week green, extending gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.71 per cent stronger to settle at 65,202.41 points. Buy interests in BUAFOODS (+9.29%), alongside Tier-1 banks, GTCO (+0.14%) and STANBIC (+1.74%) kept the market in the green zone. The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 27.22 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N250.01 billion to close at N35.68 trillion.

The total volume traded dipped by 56.9 per cent to 231.60 million units, valued at N3.99 billion, and exchanged in 5,494 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 36.84 million units, while MTNN was the most traded stock by value at N1.45 billion. On sectors, the Consumer Goods (+5.0%) and Insurance (+0.4%) indices printed gains, while the Oil & Gas (-0.7%) and Banking (-0.4%) declined. Meanwhile, the Industrial Goods index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 31 stocks gained relative to 15 losers. JOHNHOLT (+9.7%) and SCOA (+9.4%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while TANTALIZER (-10.0%) and OMATEK (-9.1%) topped the losers’ list