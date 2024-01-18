Bulls Maintain Grip as ASI Appreciates by 238BPS

The local bourse on Wednesday sustained gains, bringing the benchmark index up 2.38 per cent to settle at 90,063.27 points, from Tuesday’s from 87,970.37 points. Sustained buy interests in industrial heavyweights, DANGCEM (+9.86%), BUA- CEM (+9.99%) alongside GEREGU (+9.94%) kept the market strong in the green, outweighing sell-off in ZE- NITHBANK (-1.42%), GTCO (-1.80%) and DANGSUGAR (-9.95%).

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 20.45 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦1.14 trillion to close at ₦49.28 trillion. The total volume of trade increased by 19.3 per cent to 1.30 billion units, valued at N16.38 billion, and exchanged in 17,471 deals. STERLINGNG was the most traded stock by volume at 106.14 million units, while NB was the most traded stock by value at N2.02 billion.

Performance across coverage sectors was largely positive, as the Industrial Goods (+8.8%), Insurance (+3.6%), Consumer Goods (+1.9%) and Oil & Gas (+0.5%) indices advanced. Meanwhile, the Banking (-3.3%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 45 companies gained relative to 35 losers.

AIICO (+10.0%) and WEMABANK (+10.0%) re- corded the highest gains of the day, while RTBRISCOE (-10.0%) and DANGSUGAR (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list.