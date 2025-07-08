Bulls Hold Steady As NGX Crosses 120,000 Mark Amid Sectoral Gains

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish trajectory into a sixth consecutive week, firmly crossing the psychologically significant 120,000 mark, buoyed by renewed investor appetite across key bellwether stocks.

The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 0.83% week-on-week to close at 120,989.66 points, while the market capitalization climbed 0.50% to N76.34 trillion.

The weekly rally was largely powered by strong buying interests in frontline stocks including BUA Foods (+2.2%), Transcorp Plc (+2.3%), Lafarge Africa (+2.9%), Nestlé Nigeria (+3.5%), and International Breweries (+10.4%).

This lifted month-to-date and year-to-date returns to +0.8% and +17.6 per cent, respectively. Trading activity was notably vibrant, reflecting heightened market participation ahead of the half-year earnings season.

Weekly trading volume rose 39.8 per cent to 5.466 billion shares, while trading value increased 5.4 per cent to N108.10 billion across 118,570 deals, up from the previous week’s 3.903 billion shares valued at N102.22 billion.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive. The Insurance index led with a 5.9 per cent gain, trailed by Consumer Goods (+4.1%), Oil & Gas (+0.8%), and Banking (+0.1%).

However, the Industrial Goods index declined by 2.1 per cent, dragged by profit-taking in select cement counters.

The Financial Services sector maintained dominance on the activity chart, accounting for 2.739 billion shares worth N34.54 billion in 42,646 deals— contributing 50.12 per cent and 31.95 per cent to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Oil and Gas sector followed with 852.04 million shares worth N39.84 billion, while the Services sector recorded 400.19 million shares valued at N2.52 billion.

Trading was concentrated in a few heavyweights. Royal Exchange Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc jointly accounted for 1.688 billion shares valued at N12.82 billion in 8,036 deals, contributing 30.88% and 11.86 per cent to total turnover volume and value, respectively.

Market breadth remained resilient, with 78 gainers mirroring the tally from the previous week. Decliners narrowed to 20 from 27, while the number of unchanged equities rose to 49.

Meanwhile, the Exchange formally proceeded with the delisting of Notore Chemical Industries Plc, following the trading suspension announced on June 11, 2025.

The move contributed to a marginal contraction in the market capitalization, tempering the week’s headline growth.

Analysts at Cordros Research anticipate sustained investor repositioning in anticipation of corporate earnings releases, with near-term market sentiment likely to be shaped by rebalancing activity and sectorspecific opportunities.