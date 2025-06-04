Bullish Sentiment Sweeps NGX As Investors Gain N260bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market sustained its strong rally on Tuesday as a wave of buying interest in select large-cap stocks led by Dangote Cement Plc, propelled the market to a N260 billion gain in market capitalisation.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 411.52 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 112,427.48 points, while market capitalisation increased by equal percentage or approximately by N260 billion to close at N70.89 trillion, up from N70.635 trillion.

The rally was primarily driven by appreciations in large- and mid-cap equities, notably Dangote Cement, Guinness Nigeria, Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and First Bank Holdings (FBNH), whose robust performances anchored the day’s bullish momentum.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited, commenting on the market trajectory, stated: “We expect a sustained bullish performance on the bourse, buoyed by renewed investor appetite.”

The market breadth closed on a positive note, with 35 gainers outpacing 32 laggards, signifying widespread bullish sentiment across the board.

Honeywell Flour Mills and SCOA Nigeria Plc topped the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent increase each, closing at N22.00 and N5.39 per share, respectively.

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria surged by 9.96 per cent to close at N37.00, while International Energy Insurance advanced by 9.82 per cent to N1.79. May & Baker Nigeria also posted impressive gains, rising by 9.75 per cent to settle at N12.95 per share.

Conversely, Conoil Plc led the decliners’ chart, shedding 10 per cent to close at N268.30. Learn Africa fell by 9.98 per cent to N3.88, while Transcorp Hotels dipped by 9.97 per cent to close at N132.80.

Julius Berger Nigeria and Chellaram Plc lost 9.94 per cent and 9.92 per cent to close at N120.50 and N9.53 per share, respectively.

