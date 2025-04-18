Bullish Rebound Adds N239bn To Equities Ahead Easter

Share

…weekly losses deepen to N207bn

In a dramatic turnaround ahead of the Easter holidays, Nige – ria’s equities market staged a late-week rally, delivering a N239 billion boost to investors on Thursday—even as the bourse capped the week with a net loss of N207.07 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 0.37 per cent to close at 104,233.81 points, with market capitalisation mirroring the uptick to settle at N65.5 trillion on Thursday.

The bullish session was buoyed by broad-based gains across major sectors, signaling renewed investor optimism despite prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Banking sector led Thursday’s rebound with a robust 1.33 per cent gain, trailed closely by the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas sectors, which climbed 1.24 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.

The rally, however, was tempered by a sharp 2.92 per cent decline in Insurance stocks, while the Industrial Goods and Commodity sectors remained largely unmoved.

Despite the upbeat performance, market breadth was marginally negative—23 gainers against 24 losers—underscoring a still-fragile investor sentiment.

Top performers included ABBEYBDS, Nigerian Breweries, ABCTRANS, LIVESTOCK, and ETI, while SUNUASSUR, ELLAHLAKES, CORNERST, SOVRENINS, and UNIVINSURE languished at the bottom.

Trading volume climbed 7.01 per cent to 376.29 million shares, but value and deal count slipped 42.34 per cent and 7.72 per cent, respectively, with total transactions amounting to ₦7.91 billion across 11,204 trades.

The late-week bounce was insufficient to offset broader bearish momentum. On a weekon-week basis, the ASI slipped 0.3 per cent, while market capitalisation contracted by ₦207.07 billion—marking the third consecutive week of losses amid investor flight to safety.

Mounting concerns over accelerating inflation and renewed global trade tensions—exacerbated by fresh US tariffs announced by President Trump—dampened risk appetite, prompting a rotation out of equities into fixed income instruments.

Heavyweights bore the brunt of the sell-off, with GTCO (-13.24%), ZENITHBANK (-11.91%), and UBA (-9.07%) posting steep losses.

Consumer giant NESTLE shed 2.0 per cent, while FBN Holdings declined by 1.6 per cent. These declines overshadowed modest gains in MTNN (+2.98%), ACCESSCORP (+8.07%), and OANDO (+0.56%).

