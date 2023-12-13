Bullion Van Attack: Ogun Takes Over Education Of Children Of Slain Accountanthe

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday approved the takeover of the education of the children of the deceased Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the governor, Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Oyekanmi was murdered in Abeokuta on November 29 by gunmen who attacked a bullion van conveying the government’s money.

New Telegraph had reported that the government accountant had picked up a sum of N112million from Fidelity and Sterling banks’ branches in Abeokuta and was heading back to the office at Oke Mosan when the home-made bullion van conveying him and the money was waylaid by the gunmen.

The hooded gunmen, about five of them, reportedly hijacked the bullion van while ascending the overhead bridge at Kuto and opened fire on the accountant.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums wielding sledge hammers broke the bullion van door and went away with the government’s money.

Oyekanmi was rushed to the State Hospital in Ijaye, Abeokuta, where he reportedly died.

Abiodun while speaking at a memorial service held in honour of the Oyekanmi, also directed the immediate payment of the gratuity of the slain director to cushion the effects of his death on the family he left behind.

The governor has also instructed the Ministry of Housing to provide the wife and children of the late Oyekanmi with one of the affordable homes built by his administration.

“I also promised when I came to see you, Mrs Oyekanmi, that we will not leave you; that we will stand by you. The Almighty God himself will be with you. But we will stand by you, with you, we will support you and your family.

“We can not replace Taiwo, but we will do everything to cushion the effect of his departure.

“I have since signed up on some of that support immediately. So this is not a promise that you have to come to us to request that we fulfill.

“Your children, the state will be taking over the responsibility of their education. I have instructed the payment of your husband’s gratuity immediately.

“I also have instructed the Ministry of Housing to provide you with one of our affordable homes.

“I know you have a home of your own, but in my opinion, I thought perhaps you may decide to commercialize that so that will give you a sense of income to cushion the effect of your departed husband,” he said.

Abiodun also called on the family of the deceased to support the wife and the children he left behind, adding that all the support to be given to her is for her exclusively.

“Now, I will plead with the members of the family. I know how our tradition works. Please, bear with this woman. Yes, Taiwo is your brother, nephew, and cousin, but Taiwo is this woman’s husband, she has lost her husband, and the children have lost their father.

“All these supports that are due to be given to her are for her exclusively. The Head of Service is under my instruction to ensure that he provides the necessary oversight to ensure that she enjoys this support exclusively, and I want to thank you for understanding,” he disclosed.

Abiodun reiterated his promise that his administration would do all within its power to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

He said that it was in line with that promise that a reward of N50 million was announced for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Governor Abiodun described Oyekanmi as humble, diligent, dedicated, and extremely hardworking, adding that he was very reliable and dependable.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Lanre Oyekanmi, who described the death of their brother as a loss not only to the family but to the whole Ifoyintedo community, said that the family would support the wife and children of their brother.