Bullion Van Attack: ‘How Do We Serve God Again?” – Late Accountant’s Family Laments

The family of the late Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ogun State governor’s office, Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, has lamented the gruesome murder of their son.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oyekanmi was killed in cold blood by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The late accountant was shot dead by gunmen who hijacked the bullion van he was accompanying and carted away with an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the state government.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s younger brother, Tayo Oyekanmi described the late accountant as a faithful servant of God.

He lamented that his brother’s death had shattered dreams and cut short the destiny of not only members of the family but also members of his community in Ifonyintedo, Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased’s brother spoke when Governor Dapo Abiodun paid a condolence visit to the family of Oyekanmi in their Abeokuta residence on Thursday.

He said the only thing that will console the family is when the killers of his brother are brought to justice.

“How do we serve God again? Taiwo was a faithful servant of God.

“You (Governor Abiodun) have already x-rayed how devastated we are as a family. For us, we believe dreams have been shattered, destiny has been cut short, not just as a family, but in our community in Ifoyintedo.

“I think the only request we will ask of you is to unravel the mystery behind this death.

“There are so many loose ends and so many hanging questions, but we trust in your (Abiodun) capacity to bring whoever is involved in this dastard act to book within the shortest period of time. That will only will console us more”, the deceased’s brother said.

Abiodun while condoling with the family described the deceased as diligent, hardworking, honest and God-fearing.

He said that the Governor’s Office and the entire state workforce have been devasted by the killing, assuring that everything possible will be done to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Governor pledged that his administration would take full responsibility for the welfare and well-being of the family Oyekanmi left behind.

He vowed that those behind the heinous acts would be fished out for justice.