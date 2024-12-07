Bullion Records Commission New Music House In Lagos

Share

One of Nigeria’s leading music labels, Bullion Records, has taken a significant step in its journey of redefining the Afrobeat music industry with the commissioning of its state-of-the-art Music House.

The grand ceremony, held on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 29 Abebi Close, Goodwill Estate, Bemil, Ojodu Abiodun, Berger, Lagos, was graced by notable personalities and well-wishers.

The Ogun State chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Barrister Femi Aina, officially inaugurated the facility by cutting the ribbon. He was joined by key dignitaries, including the NNPP’s Ogun State Public Relations Officer, Comrade Omokehinde Olowu; the convener of the Ajadi Independent Movement (AIM), Hon. Idowu Shola Imoleayo; and the Ogun State Secretary, Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, expressed his gratitude and excitement during the event. He described the Music House as a dream realized, emphasizing the label’s dedication to fostering creative excellence.

“This Music House represents our commitment to providing a platform where talents can thrive and Afrobeat can continue to flourish globally,” Ajadi said. “Bullion Records is more than a music label; it is a family, a movement, and a force for positive change in the entertainment industry. We are proud to unveil this facility as a hub for creativity and innovation.”

The Managing Director of Bullion Records, Mr Elegbede Ajibola, also highlighted the significance of the Music House. “This is a new chapter in our journey. The Music House will not only serve as a recording studio but also as a centre for nurturing and promoting exceptional talents. We are excited about the possibilities it holds for the future of Afrobeat,” he stated.

The event was further elevated by outstanding performances from Bullion Records’ star artists. Harcher, the label’s newly signed 20-year-old Afrobeat sensation, delivered an electrifying performance alongside Kingsley Fortune, popularly known as GyC, Bullion Records’ senior act.

The duo thrilled the audience with their hit tracks, showcasing the label’s dedication to quality music.

In his remarks, Harcher expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to be part of Bullion Records, calling it a family that supports his passion and vision. “This is not just a music house; it is the home of dreams. I’m grateful to be part of this journey, and I promise to make my fans and the label proud,” he said.

GyC, who has been a pivotal figure in the label’s success, also shared his excitement about the new development. “Bullion Records has always set the standard for excellence, and this Music House is a testament to that. It is a space where creativity will thrive, and I am proud to be part of this historic moment,” GyC said.

The ceremony ended on a high note, with well-wishers applauding Bullion Records’ innovative vision and commitment to uplifting the Afrobeat genre globally.

