Bukunmi Unveils Talent Hunt Show ‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’

Nigerian Content Creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie, is set to scout for talents on her TV show tagged KieKie Unscripted Experience. It is expected to premiere, October 1, 2024 on KieKie’s official YouTube Channel.

The well-attended announcement held at the Mikano Showroom/experience Centre, Victoria Island had in attendance brand representatives for the upcoming show that includes Karima Okunola, Head of Marketing, Mikano Motors, Debo Agun, Senior Manager Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, Clementina Otabor, Brand Manager, Maltina amongst others.

Speaking about the show, KieKie disclosed that the sole aim of the talent show was to create a platform where people can express their true self and as well gain the recognition they sole need to grow in their various field.

She also stated that the game show was created for everyone with talents irrespective of age adding that it was made to support youths especially those in the entertainment industry. She disclosed that over 30 participants stood a chance to win life-changing rewards which included a new 2023 Mikano Changan car, N30m, two all-expense paid trips to any country of choice and other prizes.

Highlighting some of the key segments on the show, she iterated that participants would present their unique skills across various categories, including music, dance, comedy, and cooking among others. “The main segments here are: “Impress the Audience”, “Blast it Up”, “The Big Stage”, while others are: Back to School, Balloon Busters, Backward Racers, Climbers, The Freezer Game, The Negotiator.

“With a mix of thrilling games, intense challenges, and raw talent, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their unique skills and stand a chance to win fantastic prizes.

“This show is designed to discover and celebrate the most talented individuals across the various categories,” she said.

However, the show will run for 12 weeks, culminating in a grand finale where the top talents will be crowned winners.