Bukunmi Oluwasina Speaks On Growth, Shows Off Tattoo

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina on Saturday took to her social media page to share some captivating photos of herself, proudly displaying her tattoos.

The actress in an Instagram post shared on her official page shows off lovely photos of herself with a thoughtful message and a word of advice for the new month.

In the series of photos, it could be seen as her bald hair from her previous shoot is newly regrowing which seemed to enhance her natural beauty.

The mother of one shared a heartfelt piece of advice for her followers to ponder upon in the new month.

She emphasized the significance of enduring challenging times and overcoming obstacles.

She wrote: “Hey, pretty little FLOWER. Always remember, …For you to GROW, You must first, SURVIVE the RAIN.”

Bukunmi Oluwasina’s encouraging words sooted her fans and followers, as they appreciated the profound message delivered in her post.

Many expressed gratitude for her inspirational words, recognizing the importance of resilience and perseverance in personal growth and success.

The post, however, caught some of her colleagues in the industry with the likes of Toyin Abraham, Biola Bayo, Khadijah Adeola, and Taiwo Adeyemi, among others who were quick to shower the actress with words of praise and admiration.

See below;

In reaction, many took to her comment section to show her love and anticipation for her upcoming Hollywood film project where she goes bald.