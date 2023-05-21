Bukunmi Oluwasina Goes Extra Mile To Star In Hollywood Project

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has proven how far she can go in depicting her movie roles by shaving off her hair and going on a diet.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, the movie star revealed she is currently on the set of a huge movie that would shake Nollywood, Hollywood, and Bollywood to the next level.

She also added that she had to go on a specific diet, let go of her long beautiful pretty hair, and more to become her character.

According to the Yoruba actress, the new movie project is the most challenging and breathtaking role she has ever played since her 10 years of being an actor.

The 33-year-old movie producer added that she is glad she took the role and can wear it like a dress.

Bukunmi wrote “Something big is coming to all the Woods. Nolly, Holly, Bolly…..

“Had to go on a specific diet and let go of my long beautiful pretty hair, to live, breathe and become this character.

“And in my Ten years as an actor, I can categorically tell you, this is the most challenging and breathtaking role I have ever played. And I’m glad I was able to wear it like a dress.

I will be back someday to share the whole experience with you. And also talked about the overwhelming feeling of my first experience with a British Movie set and what it has generally been like so far on this other side of the world.

“And most importantly, talk about all the amazing souls I am privileged to have met and worked with on this journey, that made it a beautiful one.

“And maybe by then too, I would gladly reintroduce myself. And let you know, I’m coming back home someday. And I have no intention to come empty-handed.

I’m sorry, I’m not allowed to fully let the cat out of the bag, for now.

But trust me, I can say for sure, I HAVE MADE MYSELF AND NOLLYWOOD PROUD AGAIN. And something is about to sweep you all OFF YOUR FEET”.