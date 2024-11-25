Bukola Saraki Celebrates Atiku At 78

Share

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has celebrated the 78th birthday of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a compassionate leader committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

In a birthday post shared on his verified X page on Monday, Saraki extended heartfelt wishes to the former Vice President, praying for Atiku’s continued blessings of good health, strength, and wisdom for Atiku.

Saraki wrote: “His Excellency, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, stands as a compassionate servant of the people whose lifelong dedication to the nation’s progress and unity has earned him the admiration of Nigerians across the globe.

“As he marks his 78th birthday today, my family and I join all Nigerians in extending our warmest wishes for a very happy birthday.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to bless him with good health, strength, and wisdom to sustain his invaluable service to our nation. Ameen.”

