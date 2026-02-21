…says President Tinubu has changed the face of sports

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, hailed the management of New Telegraph Newspapers, for honouring him with the Sports Administrator of the Year Award. Excerpts:

You recently received the Sports Administrator of the Year Award from Daily Telegraph, the publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, what would you say about the award?

I dedicated the award to the president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the chairman of the NSC, Malam Shehu Dikko because we have been doing the work together and with this award, the award is a call for more work. We are the one asking to put sports at the fore front and I am happy that people are noticing what we are doing.

There have been several issues with the Super Eagles as per bonuses and others, can you as the Director General of the National Sports Commission say something about this?

I have always said that. I’m sure the chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko and I are determined to ensure that athletes welfare is paramount to us. I said to someone recently, that we are not going to do things that would desecrate the name of the nation.

That is having money that is meant to be released to athletes or players and not giving it to them. That is a thing of the past. And in my private discussion with a few of the players, I did reaffirm those assurances. For the records, it was never true that the money meant for the payment for the players in Morocco was not ready.

The NFF, like I’ve always said, is not a corrupt entity under (Ibrahim) Gusau and (Muhammed) Sanusi. As far as we are concerned at the NSC because money released from the NSC is checked line by line, so nobody can accuse Gusau or Sanusi of corruption.

And when you talk about successes people are just fixated on us not confirmed for the World Cup this NFF has achieved a lot I don’t care what anybody says on social media any other thing is people’s opinion.

You spoke about football as the biggest brand, how do you think the NSC can make this better?

Yes, I said that. Many months ago, I also said that there must be a continuous engagement between the NSC, the presidency and the NFF.

But you see again, we are fixated on football. We have superstars like Tobi Amusan in athletics that we must continue to engage with. I’ll give a typical example. I sent a message to Tobi, like I’ve been doing with all our top elite athletes, in weightlifting, wrestling and boxing.

I’ve been talking, while having a one-on-one engagement with Amusan and she pushed back and said, “You are the DG. Since I won the silver medal (at the World Championships), I asked for this, this, that.” And I said, “Daughter, It is a process.” Tobi Amusan deserves the things she has asked for. What has she asked for? To have a diplomatic passport.

That should be done. And we are working on it. What has she asked for? To be recognized for the silver medal she won at the global level. That will be done. But like I explained to her, when the Super Falcons and the D’Tigress won, they won as a team. And it was organic to just bring them in. When you won, you went straight back to your professional Diamond League and things like that. At the auspicious time, you’ll be called.

You’ll be recognized. There’s something new we are starting with the youths. We want athletes to be at the forefront of what we are doing. With regards to your question, the Super Eagles brand is the biggest brand we own as a country.

And whenever things go south, it affects the media, it affects the content, it affects the country, it affects the presidency, it affects my 11-year-old daughter, who is a huge fan of Osimhen. We have not a reactive president, but a Boy Scout president that is ever-ready.

Tell us about the plans of the NSC to bring in the private sector?

With president Tinubu, what we have been enjoying, I will say is the biggest gift to sports historically in this country. What we’ve enjoyed is unbelievable and that goes for literally every sport. You spoke about the private sector. It is because you see the way the president has taken sport that they are coming to the table in droves

. The question I asked recently on one of the TV stations was that have we ever bothered to even do a direct or indirect quantification of how much came to sport last year? I can tell you for free, over N50bn directly or indirectly. Recently, we had a meeting with a brand I don’t want to mention, who heard that another brand was about to come into the leagues and they came to us, it’s a N10bn that is about to go into our league.

That is on the back of the N40bn investment recently into the lower leagues. So, the question we should be asking is, what has encouraged the private sector to start rushing into sports? We have told you that the athletes’ grants that we started paying for the 2028 Olympics, something that has never happened before, was money from the private sector. We have been paying all these money.

We must give credit to the private sector. Now if Nilayo Sports are still doing marathon, PADMOZI still doing marathons, the Women Runs still ongoing, these are money indirectly induced into sports through the NSC and through the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, we are at a good place and what we cannot do is to demarcate sports and by so doing demarcating the country.

You are talking about all these but at times information out to media are different. What is the NSC doing to make sure the body is proactive by getting right information out?

Well, what we need to continue to do is to push out content, media should be reluctant to just take information from sportsmen and women and going out there, you must talk to us first even there are times you should not even put it out there because like I said the brand belongs to all of us.

Recently, we had a meeting with all presidents of federations and we all agreed and signed up, that going forward, any athlete that wants to represent the country must sign the code of conduct.

And if you’re not ready to sign it, we don’t care how big you are, you’re not representing Nigeria. And when you sign it, you represent Nigeria, you go out to the social media and Tweet without clearance, we will expel you from the camp.

We’re not going to care who you are. So many administrators have been defamed based on lies. But when the news go out and the money is paid, nobody comes out.

And so, we have said, going forward, a code of conduct that administrators must sign to do right by the athletes, we must sign it too. And when we’ve done right by the athletes, athletes must behave as well.