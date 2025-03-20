Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, professionally known as Bukola Arugba, has finally opened up on why she left her ex-husband and colleague, Damola Olatunji.

New Telegraph recalls that Bukola Arugba separated from his estranged husband in May 2023.

While the reasons for their breakup were not explicitly detailed, rumours suggested that allegations of infidelity against Olatunji may have contributed to the split.

However, expressing frustration over persistent inquiries about her past relationship with Olatunji, Arugba revealed that she left him because their relationship had become unworkable, despite her efforts to make it succeed.

Speaking during a candid question-and-answer session with her fans on her YouTube channel, Arugba disclosed that they went their separate ways “Because it wasn’t working” despite all her attempts to salvage it.

She said: “My ex is living his life, and we are not fighting. We are co-parenting very well. There are some things deeper than what the eyes can see. He is the father of my twins.

“We went our separate ways because it wasn’t working. I tried my best. I can only speak for myself—I tried my best to make it work, but it just wasn’t working. Please, I am saying this to all my fans: I beg you in God’s name, let sleeping dogs lie.

“We are both doing fine. I wouldn’t want what happened between us in his past relationship with me to affect his new relationship. Please, let the sleeping dog lie.”

