Seasoned Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, has warned fans and the general public about fake social media accounts created in her name to defraud people.
In a post on her Instagram page on Friday, Wright stated that she’s aware of impersonators using her name to scam people, including a fake job vacancy post for a UK position.
She assured her followers that she would never ask for money, personal information, or private chats on other platforms.
READ ALSO:
- Bukky Wright Gets AMAA Nomination For Best Supporting Actress
- Bukky Wright makes grand return to Nollywood
- Bukky Wright, Egbuson, Tobi Bakre Star As Red Circe Hits Cinemas Soon
She disowned the fraudulent post and urged everyone to disregard it, emphasising that the safety and trust of her followers mean a lot to her.
“Please be cautious of fake accounts pretending to be me. I never requested money. I will never request personal information or private chat on any other account. This is my main page.
“A post was made on my account offering a job vacancy in the UK, and we realised it was fraudulent. Please disregard. Your safety and trust mean so much to me,” Bukky Wright stated.