Bukky Wright makes grand return to Nollywood

Nigerian actress, businesswoman, and politician Bukky Wright is making a comeback to the entertainment industry after a 20-year break. Bukky Wright is known for her iconic role in the series “Superstory” produced by Wale Adenuga.

Wright’s return to Nollywood is intentional and marks a deeper reintegration into the industry. She expressed her excitement, stating, “It’s a good feeling to be back.

For Bukky Wright, acting is not just a profession, but an innate talent and a platform to reconnect with her fans.

Her recent projects include “Something About the Briggs,” currently showing in cinemas, and “Red Circles,” set to premiere nationwide on June 6th. Additionally, Wright is set to release “The Return of Omotara Johnson,” a movie inspired by her 2009 blockbuster “Omotara Johnson.”

This highly anticipated comeback has fans eagerly awaiting Wright’s return to the big screen.

