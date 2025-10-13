Bukky Wright Gets AMAA Nomination For Best Supporting Actress

Veteran Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright, better known as Bukky Wright, has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2025.

New Telegraph reports that this nomination marks a significant milestone in Bukky Wright’s comeback journey to acting after a long hiatus.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page in celebration, expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her return to Nollywood, saying their love and encouragement mean the world to her.

She wrote: “We’re back! My heart is so full. After some time away from the screen, stepping back into storytelling feels like rediscovering a piece of myself I truly missed. To be nominated as Best Supporting Actress for this film is beyond humbling.

“To everyone who believed in me, supported me, and welcomed me back with so much love — thank you from the depths of my heart. Your support means more than words can say.”

Wright also congratulated Nora Awolowo on her nomination-worthy project, “Red Circle”, and thanked her for choosing her for the role.

“I also want to say Congratulations, @noraawolowo. You deserve your flowers for the effort and hard work you put into it! Thank you for choosing me.

“This is for every dream that took a pause but never died”, she added.

The actress’s return to Nollywood has been widely celebrated, with fans and colleagues alike praising her versatility, elegance, and enduring talent.

The AMAA 2025 ceremony promises to be an exciting event, with talented actors and filmmakers from across Africa in attendance.