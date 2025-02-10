Bukky Wright, Egbuson, Tobi Bakre Star As Red Circe Hits Cinemas Soon

Share

Red Circle, the highly anticipated Nollywood crime thriller, is set for a global theatrical release, starting with cinemas nationwide on June 6.

Produced by Rixel Studios, the film brings together an ensemble of Nollywood’s finest cast and crew. It delivers a gripping narrative that blends suspense, action, and an unfiltered look at power and corruption in modern-day Lagos.

“Red Circle” follows investigative journalist Fikayo Holloway (played by Folu Storms) as she unravels a web of secrets tied to a powerful crime syndicate in the Lagos metropolitan area.

Her investigation leads her to a mysterious businessman who pulls the strings of corruption, wealth, drugs, and even murder in the city, but exposing him comes at a risk that threatens not only her life but the lives of those dear to her.

With stunning cinematography, high-octane action, and a deeply emotional core, Red Circle is poised to be a landmark in Nollywood cinema. “This film is a labour of love,” says producer Nora Awolowo.

“We have poured everything into creating a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and socially relevant. We can’t wait for audiences to experience Red Circle on the big screen.”

Share

Please follow and like us: