Bukayo Saka Signs New Deal With Arsenal

Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with his boyhood club. New Telegraph reports that the new contract will reportedly run till 2027.

The 21-year-old has become an instrumental figure for the Gunners and coach, Mikel Arteta. He has received his reward for a stellar campaign with a new deal.

Saka won the Premier League Player of the Month for March. He collected the Young Player of the Year award at the recent London Football Awards.

Also, he is a nominee for the Premier League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season award.

Saka became the first player to hit double-digit goals and assists in the Premier League this term. The England international has registered 13 goals and 11 assists in the league this campaign.

Also, the London Borough-born winger was Arsenal’s talisman as they pushed Manchester City for the title this season. The Citizens even had him on their transfer radar.

Saka’s previous contract was to expire at the end of next season. The new deal is a boost for the club. He has committed his future to them and is now one of their highest earners.

Saka will reportedly earn a contract above £200k a week, a salary to signal his importance at the club. He has grown from strength to strength since joining the first team set up in November 2018.

Sporting Director Edu said (via Arsenal’s website): “It has been so enjoyable to work with everyone to extend Bukayo’s contract.

“It is a very proud moment for us all at the club, to work hard with Bukayo and experience his great journey from our academy through to our first team.

“Bukayo has now developed into one of the best young players in the game and we’re looking forward to enjoying together this next stage of his career with us.”

Mikel Arteta added: “It’s great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract. Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future.

“As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person, he’s loved by us all and he is a credit to himself and his family for the hard work and commitment they have all made to get to this level today.

“Together with our supporters, we’re so looking forward to enjoying Bukayo’s continued development with us in the years to come.”

After tying down Saka to a new deal, Arsenal will move to keep other players. They are trying to extend William Saliba’s contract. His expires at the end of next season.

Also, Captain Martin Odegaard is another candidate for a contract renewal after an excellent campaign.