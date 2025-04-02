Bukasin Unique Estate Unveils Odogwu Villa

Share

A real estate developer, Bukasin Unique Estate, a subsidiary of Bukasin Unique Services and Investment Limited, is set to roll out enticing housing deals with the launch of Odogwu Villa in Ibusa, Asaba.

The Estate, strategically located opposite Ogwashi-Uku Polytechnic, is just a few minutes’ drive from Asaba International Airport, the Army Barracks, and other key landmarks, making it a prime investment opportunity for homebuyers and investors alike.

Odogwu Villa boasts a premium location that offers unparalleled convenience.

With its proximity to Admiralty University, the Admiralty Drive Linkage Road connecting Ibusa Town to Isele-Azagba, and the Chinese Construction Company, the estate provides residents with easy access to essential infrastructure, educational institutions, and business hubs.

This strategic positioning enhances its appeal as both a residential and an investment destination.

Speaking on the launch of Odogwu Villa, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bukasin Unique Estate, Ebuka Ewuzie, reiterated the company’s dedication to providing quality and affordable housing solutions for Nigerians.

He assured potential investors of a minimum 100 percent return on investment (ROI) by the end of 2025, emphasizing that this is an opportunity that no smart investor should overlook.

“Our goal is to make homeownership accessible to as many people as possible while ensuring that investors get maximum returns on their real estate investments.

“Odogwu Villa presents a golden opportunity for buyers looking for value, security, and appreciation potential,” Ewuzie said.

Highlighting the company’s strong reputation, Ewuzie reassured interested individuals and groups of Bukasin Unique Estate’s unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity in all transactions.

He noted that the company prioritizes trust and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every investment made is secure and beneficial.

Beyond the launch of Odogwu Villa, Ewuzie revealed that Bukasin Unique Estate has plans for more real estate projects in Delta, Anambra, Lagos, Enugu, and other states across Nigeria in the coming months.

This expansion is part of the company’s broader mission to address Nigeria’s housing deficit and provide top-tier real estate solutions across multiple regions.

With its strategic location, affordability, and guaranteed high returns, Odogwu Villa is set to become one of the most sought-after real estate investments in Asaba.

Industry analysts believe that the increasing demand for housing in urban centers like Asaba, coupled with Bukasin Unique Estate’s track record of excellence, will further drive the value of properties in the estate.

As the Nigerian real estate sector continues to experience steady growth, Odogwu Villa presents a timely and lucrative investment avenue for individuals and businesses looking to secure prime property in one of the country’s fastest-growing regions.

