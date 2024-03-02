BUK Graduates Over 11,000 Sudents, 180 Frst Class

The management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), on Saturday, awarded degrees to 11,284 students in 18 faculties during the institution’s 38th convocation ceremony.

This is as one hundred and eighty (180) students of the institution graduated with First Class honours.

The university also conferred higher degrees and postgraduate diplomas on 5,432 graduands who have successfully completed their studies.

Also, the Deputy Senate President, Jibril Barau, and the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees at the event.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, reiterated the readiness of the Federal Government to promote education and sustainable development.

He said the administration is working towards revamping vocational and Tsangaya centres to improve education and expand skills among youths in the country.

On the issue of the power challenge in universities, Tinubu said arrangements are ongoing between the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Education to work out modalities to develop sustainable electricity, to boost research in the universities, through compressed natural gas.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, while congratulating the graduands, challenged them to consider themselves as leaders of tomorrow by making the best use of their degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bayero University, Professor Sagir Abbas, announced that the institution is now ranked the 5th best university in Nigeria in the 2024 Universities Assessment ranking by Times Higher Education.

The VC said, “Bayero University was ranked the second best university in Nigeria in terms of international outlook, coming after Covenant University.”

He said the institution will not relent in its determination to improve its visibility on the global scene.

He said, “We will continue to ensure quality as well as improved facilities for enhanced teaching and research.”

While congratulating the graduands, the VC urged them to behave well, having been found worthy in both character and learning.

“Be worthy ambassadors of BUK anywhere you find yourselves,” he added.