Building Today For Stronger Tomorrow

Twenty-four months ago, the Umunneochi Local Government Area in Abia State was plagued by kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism. Criminal gangs dominated the area, making life unbearable for residents and travelers.

Women were frequently assaulted, and people were brutally murdered in the forests. Marauders claimed control over significant portions of Umunneochi, nearly declaring their invincibility.

The accounts of terror were countless. I recall Omekaihemee, a respected High Chief and proprietor of C. Jecro International Limited, weeping profusely over the gruesome murder of his sister, who was found brutally slain among cassava mounds.

The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Mbala Police Station, reportedly known for his crime-fighting prowess, was ambushed and captured alive. He has not been seen since August 2022. Similarly, the then Prelate of the Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Kanu-Uche was kidnapped and only released after a ransom of at least one hundred million naira was paid.

In Akawa, people were slaughtered in their homes before their families. As expected, economic activities collapsed, hunger was widespread, and residents avoided returning home, even for festivities like Christmas.

Then came a man with a mission and purpose, determined to provide good governance to Ndi Abia and restore hope to a people who had been left helpless due to years of misrule. Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, won a hard-fought election in 2023 to become the Governor of Abia State.

Despite attempts by desperate politicians to hijack his victory, he triumphed in what was a landmark win. In 2015, Dr. Otti had contested and overwhelmingly won the governorship election but was allegedly denied his mandate through electoral manipulation. He knew when and how the results were changed and by whom.

However, in a rare moment of statesmanship, he refused to resist it violently, prioritizing peace over power. Eight years later, destiny took its course, and he became Governor, proving to be one of the most prepared individuals for leadership in Nigeria’s history.

His governance commenced at an astonishing pace, with rapid acceleration, driven by years of preparation and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

As one motorist in Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government, aptly put it: “He made a first-class in school; I trust that everything about him will be first-class.”The Alex Otti administration exemplifies how to manage successful public projects.

“With a clear vision of making Abia a model state, his government’s blueprint promotes integrated development, rekindling hope and enhancing the quality of life.

“Today, Abia is a bustling construction site, fostering sustainable infrastructure networks for the prosperity of its people. The administration’s distinct development strategy ensures equitable progress, reaching every community in the state.

“The Flag Off of Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo RoadOn Wednesday, 26 February 2025, Governor Otti’s ever-progressive development train arrived in Umunneochi for the flag-off of the 11.27km Mbala-Ngodo-Umuaku ring road.

“The road is six metres wide, with one-meter-wide shoulders, drainage on both sides, and solar streetlights in built-up areas. It is expected to be completed within one year. Once completed, this road will cut commuting time by more than 50% and up to 67% when used as an alternative route.

“As one of the most economically significant roads in the local government area, it will drastically reduce transportation costs, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the standard of living. Governor Otti did not just inaugurate a road project- he planted the seeds of lasting prosperity and brought joy to the people of Umunneochi.

“Remarkably, the Mbala-Umuaku-Ngodo road had been awarded for construction at least three times in the past- twice under a prominent late Umunneochi politician and once during the last administration.

“However, despite these contracts being handled by Umunneochi natives, the road was either left undone or barely constructed, despite substantial funds being disbursed. Disturbingly, accountability reports claim that a local politician falsely declared the project “completed” despite locals insisting nothing was done.

This serves as a lesson to those who assume that electing people from their community automatically guarantees development. What truly matters is electing competent leaders, such as Governor Otti, who embody selfless governance.

“During the flag-off, the Governor announced that the Commissioner of Works would inspect the Mmam Bridge to assess the necessary interventions. Additionally, he revealed plans for an integrated livestock farming project in Umunneochi, further underscoring his commitment to sustainable development.

In June 2024, as the Mayor of Umunneochi, I proposed an integrated livestock farming project to the Abia State Government. Engineer Oluchukwu (Oluchi) Uzor, a patriotic and renowned international engineer, helped draft the proposal after a thorough brainstorming session.

The proposal was consistent with the state’s vision for integrated development, and the government welcomed it and kept it under review.

I join the people of Umunneochi in celebrating the Governor’s announcement while taking pride in my initiative and Engineer Oluchi’s expertise. Before Governor Otti assumed office, Umunneochi had largely been neglected in terms of government projects, except for the interventions of Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, PhD, currently the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Productivity.

However, under Governor Otti, the area has witnessed a remarkable transformation, making him one of the most beloved figures in Umunneochi today. For the sake of history and full disclosure, I played a leading role in advocating for these interventions between 2022 and the first half of 2024.

However, the execution of these projects is solely based on Governor Otti’s well-structured blueprint for Abia State, which ensures that every community benefits from equitable development. Governor Otti’s development train is active across all parts of Abia State, advancing a comprehensive and passionate vision to transform the state.

His administration is undertaking numerous concurrent and integrated projects, all aimed at making Abia a model state. This government deserves the unwavering support of every Abian as it continues to build today for a stronger tomorrow.

