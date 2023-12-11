‘Building investor confidence through dynamic capital market reports’

There is dearth of knowledge in the financial press as new products and services are emerging in a nearexponential progression in the capital market has becomea thing of concern. Sola Oni, Chief Executive Officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications, said this had brought up a compelling need to equip the financial press that intermediates between the market and the investing public. Oni said this whike speaking as one of the discussants during a session at the the annual Conference of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), held in Abeokuta recently. He said: “The session was created to enable some of us that crossed the carpet from different backgrounds, ranging from Law to Journalism to discuss what motivated us to become stockbrokers and how the profession has enhanced our career path.

“As a parting question, the moderator, Dr Mohammed Momoh, asked each of us what should be done to improve the training of stockbrokers . My response was totally different. I seized the opportunity to appeal to the market regulators and operators to do a lot more in the training of financial journalists.” Oni, who is also an integrated communications strategist, chartered stockbroker said capital market reporter’s stories could make or mar the market hence the need for trainings.

“These are the media professionals that report the activities in the capital market. Their stories and analysis can make or mar the market. At the basic level, the government, market regulators, operators, investors and analysts consume media reports for sundry reasons.