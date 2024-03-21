Building Female Technologists for Enhanced Digital Economy

The gender gap in engineering and technology sectors is wide and not helping the economy, even as the Federal Government through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is making efforts. Abolaji Adebayo writes

In Nigeria, just about 22 per cent of STEM graduates are females, a wide gap from 50 per cent in the United States, thus leading to a much lower level of female representation in the Nigerian engineering and tech workforce. Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), a Nigerian innovation and technology-driven knowledge institution, confirms that females make up only 22 per cent of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) graduates from universities in Nigeria. According to the United Nations, 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, and women are largely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.

Steps

One of the steps taken by the government to bridge the gap and train more females in engineering and technology was the establishment of Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), chaired by Dr. Mohammed Dahiru.

PICTT

In November 2013, the Nigeria-Czech Republic Trade and Investment Council (NCTIC) and officials of Nigerian Embassy in Prague, led a delegation of investors from the Czech Republic to the National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). The main purpose of the visit was to explore areas of mutual investment interest in the provision and maintenance of technological infrastructure in Nigeria.

The aforesaid visit afforded the opportunity to explore areas that are in the mandate of NASENI and it was, therefore, agreed that an MoU is necessary to support the establishment of a solid basis for cooperation in science and technology that will lead to the exchange of best practices and transfer of technology between the two countries. After the follow up visit of the management of NASENI to Czech Republic, the Nigeria-Czech Trade and Investment Council prevailed on the Czech government to support Nigeria through transfer of technology.

The technology agency of the Czech Republic was, therefore, mandated to drive the process for the actualisation of a bilateral cooperation initiative. The MoU that was signed at the instance of the Nigeria-Czech Republic Trade and Investment Council had received the blessings of the Presidency, Federal Ministries of Science and Technology, Foreign Affairs and Justice as well as Nigeria’s Embassy in Prague.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Government of the Czech Republic, represented by The Technology Agency of the Czech Republic, signed the MoU on May 15, 2014, in Prague. The MoU is expected to expire in 2024.

Purpose

The MoU seeks to encourage technology transfer and information exchange between the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a view to positively exploring areas of bilateral cooperation. Thus, the main objective of this MoU is to support and promote bilateral and multilateral scientific Research and Development (R&D) activities, including joint projects between Nigeria and the Czech Republic, as well as to identify and endorse existing national and international programs for supporting joint scientific and R&D projects.

The Parties to the MoU shall support the establishment of a solid basis for cooperation in science and technology especially in cutting edge applied research, experimental development and innovation which shall foster the activities in areas of common interest. Accordingly, the two countries have agreed on exchanging best practices and know-how in areas of Research, Development and Innovation (R&D&I) support, technology transfer and commercialization of R&D output.

DELT-Her initiative

Recently, NASENI unveiled a new initiative known as Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELTHER) targeted at training more female engineers in Nigeria. Speaking at the launch of the initiative, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Khalil Halilu, said the Agency through the initiative was determined to increase the number of female engineers in the country by 100 per cent annually and double the number over the next five years.

Halilu, who is passionate about the initiative, said what women needed support and that “this programme is deliberate to bring more support, more funding to promote the number of women engineers.” Launched on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024 at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja, he said prospective female engineers could apply through https//delther.pictt.gov.ng portal and get funding and mentorship.

According to the NASENI boss, “DELT-Her is what I call ‘an opportunity platform’, through which girls and young women can pitch and present their exciting and groundbreaking engineering ideas, for funding by NASENI in partnership with PICTT. We have carved out funding for this, therefore, all women in engineering can apply through the portal that has been opened and we will do all our possible best to support.”

Foreign support

The Chairman of PICTT, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru, stated that the quest to fulfil the bilateral agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Czech Republic had in the last two years been sponsoring Research and Development (R&D) projects nationwide under the Delta-2 Programme. He said: “In taking a further step forward on the Delta-2 Programme, the Committee is throwing the weight of its support behind women, through the DELT-Her, which is focused on encouraging more female participation in Nigeria’s engineering sector.”

He noted that recent statistics revealed the dire need for deliberate actions to be targeted at the existing gender imbalance in this sector, to inspire inclusion while also expanding contribution channels to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He emphasised that, “the Committee, through continuous support of NASENI is determined to fund innovative and commercially viable ideas in engineering and technology-oriented proposals by women.

The call for proposals from young women marks the beginning of a chain of events which are expected to lead to engineering start-up companies owned and run by women.” Dahiru said to support the actualisation of the birth of multiple start-up companies from ideas selected under this project, each successful applicant will be matched with female mentors who are industry giants both in engineering and business.

“It is firmly believed that the shoulders of these giants will provide the supportive environment that is required for success,” he emphasised. He, however, stated that the submission portal for proposals will be accepted till 20th May when submission closes and this will be followed by a period of evaluation and selection of qualified innovations for sponsorship.

Female priority

Also speaking at the launch of the initiative, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Margaret Aina Oguntala, said women remained significantly underrepresented in the engineering workforce, facing barriers and challenges that hinder their full participation and advancement in the field. Oguntala said the DELT-Her initiative seeks to address challenges and unlock the full potential of women in engineering; through targeted interventions, mentorship programmes, leadership development initiatives and advocacy efforts.

“It aims to empower women engineers to excel in their careers, assume leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of our profession and society as a whole. “Let us work together with determination, dedication, and resolve to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes and create a future where every aspiring engineer, regardless of gender has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” she remarked. The Chairman, Senate Committee on NASENI, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, also said that engineering was multi-tasking and that women could do it better than men. “I am a big supporter of this programme going on today.

We must ensure that we give credit to our women, we must ensure that we remove cultural biases and let the women take their rightful places, so, I am filling in as number one in this project,” he said. Having oversight responsibility over NASENI, he assured he would diligently do his oversight to make sure that women take their rightful positions in the area of science and technology.

Also at the event was the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, who wished NASENI and the PICTT committee success in implementing this initiative very actively because, according to her, “I am passionate about women leadership across all sectors and engineering.. I commend the NASENI leadership because it has been a revolution since the EVC came and every single day, there is an update on NASENI.”

The Chairperson, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN), Abuja chapter, Engineer, Mrs. Katume Giwa, said DELT-Her initiative was laudable, commendable and timely. Quoting Chuli Chi Chung as saying, ‘if they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring your folding chair’, she said: “I am here to say that the EVC/CEO has graciously prepared a table for women and put golden feet around the table.” “Therefore, APWEN is here to say that you will have our full support and we are going to mobilize all of these women to take advantage of the DELT-Her Initiative,” she added.

Last line

NASENI mission is to establish and nurture appropriate and dynamic science and engineering infrastructure-base for achieving home-initiated and home-sustained industrialisation.

This is through the development of relevant processes, capital goods and equipment necessary for job creation, national economic well-being as well as to create an enabling knowledge-driven environment for local mass production of standard parts, goods and services required for the nation’s technological advancement.