Building Emotionally Intelligent Culture in School Environment: An In-Depth Analysis (II)

The tone and tenor of the responses from the regulatory authorities anytime abuses happen in our schools are predictable; it is either suspension or committee being set up and that is all. It is not just by mere coincidence that such responses have not yielded any meaningful results because we like to treat the menace confronting us from the effect and not the root cause. The abuse is the effect but we neglect the root-causes which are deeper

This neglect stems from a lack of proactive measures to address the systemic issues that enable such abuses to thrive. Root causes like lack of emphasis on the knowledge of emotional intelligence, inadequate teacher training, poor student-to-teacher ratios, and a lack of conflict resolution skills remain largely unaddressed. When the focus is solely on reactive responses, such as suspensions or setting up committees, we create a revolving door of abuse incidents rather than dismantling the underlying structures that perpetuate them. Then the vicious cycle continues. To truly tackle this menace, we must adopt a preventative and holistic approach, emphasizing capacity building, accountability, and a shift in the culture of school environments.

Another significant danger of failing to address the root causes of abuse in our schools lies in the glaring absence of adequate teacher training on alternative disciplinary measures. While corporal punishment has been abolished in many states across Nigeria, little has been done to equip teachers with effective and constructive strategies for managing student behaviour. This gap leaves teachers unprepared and unsupported, forcing them to resort to anger or other punitive measures when students misbehave.

Without the right tools and training, frustration becomes their default response, further exacerbating the cycle of abuse. Mr. Taiwo Akinlami, Africa’s foremost Family and Social Development Attorney, also champions Parenting Education and Child Safeguarding Systems, has consistently highlighted this issue, emphasizing that empowering teachers with the knowledge and skills for non-violent discipline is not just a necessity but a moral obligation. By failing to provide this support, regulatory bodies risk perpetuating a system where the abolition of corporal punishment becomes more symbolic than transformative.

The necessity of addressing these issues through a proactive and transformative approach cannot be overstated. The recurring cycle of abuse and punitive measures in our schools stems from a systemic failure to tackle root causes, particularly the lack of alternative disciplinary methods and emotional support for both students and teachers. Regulatory bodies and authorities must recognize that suspensions and committees are insufficient to bring about lasting change. Instead, there is a pressing need to foster a culture of emotional intelligence in our schools, where both teachers and students are equipped to handle conflicts constructively and with empathy.

This is where the role of parent coaches becomes indispensable. Parent coaches are uniquely positioned to champion the intervention of building emotionally intelligent cultures in schools. They can bridge the gap between parents, educators, and regulatory bodies by providing training and advocacy that focuses on emotional literacy, conflict resolution, and non-violent disciplinary techniques. Through their guidance, teachers can be empowered to shift from reactionary measures to more thoughtful, emotionally grounded approaches in managing student behaviour

By embedding emotional intelligence into the fabric of our school culture, we create a system that not only prevents abuse but also promotes a healthier and more supportive learning environment through the following interventions-code named foundation of care model.

1. Policies: Policies serve as the foundation for creating an emotionally intelligent culture in schools. They provide documented expressions of how the school commits to supporting its employees and outlines expectations for interactions between staff, students, and the broader school community. These policies should emphasize values such as respect, empathy, inclusivity, and accountability. For example, a policy might mandate regular teacher training on emotional intelligence or outline clear guidelines for addressing conflicts without resorting to punitive measures.

2. Systems: Policies alone are not enough—they must be supported by systems that ensure their practical application. Systems act as the scaffolding for policies, governing their workability and sustainability within the school environment. For instance, a system could include regular workshops for teachers by professionals on emotional intelligence, mentoring programs for students, or feedback mechanisms to assess the emotional climate of the school. Systems ensure consistency by providing frameworks for how policies are to be implemented and monitored.

3. Relationships: Policies and systems are lifeless without meaningful relationships; they are only effective when they encourage peaceful and productive interactions among all stakeholders. Building emotionally intelligent relationships involves cultivating trust, empathy, and open communication. Teachers must model emotional intelligence by demonstrating patience and understanding with students, while administrators must create an environment where staff feel supported and valued. Relationships are the heartbeat of an emotionally intelligent culture; they transform abstract policies and rigid systems into lived experiences of care and mutual respect.

By integrating these three foundational elements; policies, systems, and relationships, schools can build an emotionally intelligent culture that nurtures not only academic success but also emotional well-being, preparing students for meaningful interactions in a dynamic and complex world.

