Building Emotionally Intelligent Culture in School Environment: An in-depth analysis (I)

Share

Last week, a video from Lagos, Nigeria, went viral, sparking outrage and raising urgent questions about the state of emotional intelligence in our schools. The video depicted a school teacher slapping a three-year-old pupil repeatedly because the child was unable to correctly pronounce a figure. This distressing incident is not an isolated case but rather one among many instances of abuse occurring in both public and private schools across the nation.

This occurrence calls for an urgent need for schools to adopt a culture that prioritizes wellbeing of their members of staff. The wellbeing that regulates how we see, think, feel or act. There is no behaviour we display outside our configuration. It is who we are that determines what we churn out. Our behaviour is deeply rooted in our emotions, hence the need to normalise our emotions when we are saddled with the responsibility of handling children.

This recent case is not the first and won’t be the last until we move beyond merely seeking social media views and likes each time another preventable abuse occurs in our schools. The time is always now for stakeholders in education and parenting sectors to come up with lasting intervention to subdue this recurrence. Incidents of teachers’ physically assaulting students have been reported in Nigerian newspapers, highlighting concerns about student safety and well-being. Notable among these cases in recent times include;

Punch Newspaper reported in May 2024, in Anambra State where a teacher at Landmark School Mgbakwu allegedly beat an eight-year-old pupil into a coma. The state government responded by arresting the teacher and permanently shutting down the unapproved school.

In January, 2025, at Christ Mitots School in Ikorodu, Lagos state, The Guardian Newspaper reported a teacher was suspended indefinitely after a video surfaced showing her assaulting a toddler during a numeracy class. The school’s management condemned the action and initiated mandatory training sessions to prevent future occurrence.

Not leaving the Federal Capital Territory out of this, in May 2024, at Aces Nursery Primary and Secondary School in Abuja, a father assaulted a teacher for allegedly beating his daughter. The teacher claimed to have used a ruler on the pupil’s leg for disciplinary reasons, leading to the altercation. This was captured by Punch

In October 2019, a 14-year-old pupil at Faith Academy in Ota, Ogun State, was hospitalized and remained unconscious for six days after a teacher allegedly beat and punched him during a school activity. The incident led to police involvement and raised concerns about disciplinary methods in schools. These were happening in most recent times, I would be doing up to eight episodes of this paper if I were to dig deep into research covering about 15 years of this topic but I have to limit it to two.

The tone and tenor of the reactions from the state regulatory authorities after each abusive incident in schools are always predictable – it is either the abuser goes on suspension immediately or a disciplinary committee is set up (and given a stipulated period) to investigate the matter. Why can’t schools have a system-based approach strategy that will strengthen the broader procedure of child safeguarding and protection policy in place.

These incidents call for an urgent need for schools to adopt a culture that prioritizes the well-being of students and staff, emphasizing emotional intelligence and non-violent disciplinary methods.

Every stakeholder in the school environment should know that in today’s dynamic and demanding world, schools are not just centres for academic learning as we were made to believe back in the day; schools are environments that shape lives, nurture growth, and build societies. This cannot be achieved without the need for schools to adopt a culture that prioritizes the well-being of all the stakeholders; staff, students, and administrators alike. Such a culture requires a deliberate focus on emotional intelligence as a cornerstone for achieving holistic development in the school environment.

Emotional intelligence refers to the ability to understand, manage, and regulate our emotions. It takes into account how we perceive, think, feel, and act in various situations. A school environment that prioritizes emotional intelligence does not inherently only acknowledge the dignity of others but also seems to protect the dignity. An environment where individuals feel valued, respected, and supported. This goes beyond mere programs or policies; it involves embedding emotional intelligence into the very fabric of the school’s operations. From how teachers interact with students to how leadership handles challenges, every aspect must reflect an understanding of the importance of emotional well-being.

Well-being encompasses the mental, emotional, and social health of individuals. It requires addressing the way people see themselves and others, the thoughts they entertain, the emotions they experience, and the actions they take. By cultivating an emotionally intelligent culture, schools will not only focus on interventions but they are the intervention that the students draw strength from. Please watch out for the concluding part in the next publication.

Share

Please follow and like us: