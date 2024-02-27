Building Demolition Claims Five Lives, Injured 26 In Anambra

A building collapsed in the Odu-Igbo Market in Ochanja Local Government Area of Anambra State has reportedly claimed the lives of five individuals while the 26 others rescued secured various degrees of injuries.

Following the tragic incident, the Governor of the state, Chukwuma Soludo who visited the location on Tuesday said that rescue operations are still underway, expressing tremendous grief for the situation, calling it “tragic” and adding that it could have been avoided.

The governor confirmed that 26 people had been rescued and hospitalized, including five deaths while noting that the rescue attempts are still underway to discover individuals who remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Soludo reaffirmed his commitment to combating illicit construction and impunity in the state, saying the fallen structure was built by a private developer without official clearance.

“The contractor at his own cost will come and put down the illegal buildings he erected here.

“They are all going to come down. My government did not approve this building. We will redesign this area and build it properly.

“All buildings constructed without proper approval will be brought down henceforth, including structures currently under construction at other markets.

“A comprehensive inventory of buildings in Anambra markets and public places will be conducted.

“Markets will undergo integrity tests to identify and remove potentially unsafe structures and individuals found responsible for illegal construction will face legal consequences,” he added.

The governor emphasized the significance of prioritizing public safety, promising to end “the impunity and lawlessness” that surrounds unlicensed buildings.