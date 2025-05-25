Building Culture Of Cares: Proactive, Systemic Strategies To Eradicate Gender-based Violence (II)

Share

Gender-based violence in reality is not an independent variable of who we are or how we were raised – our present status not-withstanding, is not an isolated phenomenon but a psychosocial outcome deeply rooted in our early socialization processes. A robust body of research confirms and demonstrates that childhood experiences particularly exposure to violence, patriarchal norms, and disrupted attachment dynamics shape adult behaviors through mechanisms of ‘cyclical reinforcement’ and ‘internalized behavioral norms.’

Social learning theory, according to Albert Bandura, in 1977 posits that individuals replicate observed behaviors, such as aggression or coercive control, when normalized in formative environments. For instance, boys socialized in households where dominance is equated with masculinity are more likely to perpetrate intimate partner violence (IPV) in adulthood, while girls raised in contexts of subjugation may internalize victimhood as inevitable. This finding corroborated the title of one of my teaching engagements in a secondary school in 2021 where I unveiled a curriculum entitled; Handling of Intergenerational Transmission of Trauma from Childhood.

The curriculum can also be used in the trauma-informed relationship. In marriage, unresolved childhood trauma manifests as communication breakdowns, trust deficits, and reenactments of past abuse because we are all products of our early childhood experiences. Survivors often struggle with emotional expression, oscillating between hypervigilance and emotional numbness, which can escalate conflicts or enable coercive control. For instance, trauma survivors may adopt passive or aggressive communication styles modeled in childhood, perpetuating cycles of blame and withdrawal.

This type of trauma can also reenact a subconscious drive to recreate familiar abusive dynamics which leads individuals to gravitate toward partners who replicate past harm, whether as perpetrators or victims. This is particularly pronounced in marginalized groups, where intersecting stressors like poverty or discrimination compound trauma’s effects, limiting access to supportive relationships and reinforcing isolation. The involvement of parent coaches is imminent as a result of the systemic reinforcement through institutional failures in our society. Establishments often inadvertently perpetuate GBV by failing to address trauma’s systemic roots. For example, educational and workplace policies that ignore the prevalence of childhood trauma also contribute: schools lacking trauma-sensitive frameworks may discipline traumatized teens and youths harshly, thereby reinforcing cycles of marginalization, while workplaces without anti-violence protocols enable harassment to thrive. At a societal level, cultural narratives that stigmatize survivors particularly in contexts of economic oppression silence victims and normalize impunity for perpetrators.

I have the under-listed suggested interventions and structures parents’ coaches can adopt to align with a proactive, systemic approach to eradicating GBV through cultures of care:

1. Integrate Anti-GBV Curriculum in Schools

This is a robust and age-appropriate curriculum embedded in primary and secondary education that can dismantle harmful gender norms early. Lessons should focus on humanity, consent, emotional literacy, and conflict resolution, using participatory methods like images, role-play and peer discussions to nurture empathy. Teachers should be trained in trauma-informed pedagogy in-order to ensure they model non-violent communication and address classroom biases. Schools can partner with family life practitioners to develop home grown content to tackle these challenges. There should be mandatory parenting workshops for parents so they can align with home and school values.

2. Policy and Institutional Reform to Challenge Norms

Laws alone cannot erase GBV; institutions must actively deconstruct patriarchal cultures. Governments should mandate gender audits for workplaces, schools, and healthcare systems, penalizing discriminatory practices. Public campaigns can redefine masculinity away from dominance toward oppression. Media regulations should ban content glamorizing violence. Government agencies can adopt zero-tolerance policies enforced by independent GBV ‘watchmen’. Reforming judicial systems to prioritize survivor safety—via specialized courts and expedited trials—signals institutional accountability. Example is found in Rwanda where gender quotas in governance reduced GBV rates by reshaping public perceptions of women’s leadership.

3. Government Policy Enforcement in Public Institutions

In our clime policies are never the problem but the lack of strong enforcement mechanisms to ensure policies translate into practice. I suggest we stablish GBV task forces within all government bodies to monitor compliance of the rules and regulations. Regular, unannounced audits of police stations, hospitals, and schools can identify systemic failures such as underreporting rape cases and gender-based violence related cases. Link funding for public institutions to GBV prevention metrics, such as staff training completion rates or survivor support referrals. Digitize reporting systems to track trends in real time, with public dashboards promoting transparency. Partner with international bodies – UN to adopt best practices, while imposing sanctions on non-compliant agencies.

To eradicate gender-based violence, parent coaches have a role to play in making use of the above suggested interventions which I believe will bring transformative justice—rooting out systemic inequities while nurturing cultures of care through education, empathy, and accountability. Let this be a collective call to action: building equitable futures begins with dismantling violence in all its forms, one intentional choice at a time.

