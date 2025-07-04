Building Collapses In Lagos Island, Many Hospitalised

A building collapsed overnight along Adeniji Adele Road at Isale Eko on Lagos Island, resulting in several persons being hospitalised.

The incident, which occurred, early hours, yesterday prompted a swift emergency response from various agencies.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Nigerian Police, and other relevant rescue agencies were on the scene shortly after the collapse.

According to updates posted by LASTMA on its verified X handle, victims who were trapped under the rubble were successfully rescued and immediately transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“There is a report of an overnight collapsed building along Adeniji Adele road, at Isale Eko. LASTMA personnel, other emergency responders and Men of Nigerian Police Force are all on ground.

Traffic flow is currently not affected along the corridor as our personnel are firmly at the location for traffic monitoring. Victims rescued from the building have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” LASTMA stated.