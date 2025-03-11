Building Collapse: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates New Regulatory Initiative To Drive Stricter Controls

Share

Lagos State Government has rolled out a new regulatory initiative to address the current inadequacies in the built environment. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP), a transformative model designed to foster a safer, more compliant and sustainable urban planning in the state.

The initiative, aimed at ensuring strict compliance to standard practices in building construction, was unveiled before a large gathering of stakeholders in public and private sectors.

The event was held at White Stone Event Centre in Oregun. CAP is a stakeholder driven intervention proposed as part of recommendations by a panel set up by Sanwo-Olu in 2021 to advise the State Government on practical steps to address incidents of building collapse and attendant loss of lives.

The recommendation stressed the need for a strategic coordination and synergy between the Government and private sector professionals for a comprehensive supervision of building construction in the state.

Upon the governor’s approval, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) screened and selected private sector professionals and consulting firms that will act on behalf of the Government as certified accreditors.

They will complement activities of Government’s regulatory agencies in screening of structural drawings, conduct stage inspections and monitoring compliance to building codes throughout construction stages. Sanwo-Olu approved and inducted 111 certified accreditors at the event, comprising consultants and monitoring officers.

The governor said the occasion marked “a pivotal moment” in his administration’s journey towards a ensuring safer and more prosperous city, stressing that the steps would a range of socio-economic benefits that will enhance the quality of life for all Lagos residents.

The primary objective of the initiative, the governor said, is to ensure the safety of buildings. Sanwo-Olu said by effectively reducing the risk of building collapses, the State would not only protect lives and property but would also foster a sense of security upon which a society builds its prosperity.

He said: “We mark a pivotal moment in our journey towards a safer and more prosperous Lagos, as we officially launch the Certified Accreditors’ Programme.

“This initiative reflects on the importance of promoting safe and standard practices in the built environment for the socio-economic wellbeing of our state. “This initiative is not merely a regulatory measure; it is a transformative step that will help us foster a safer, more compliant and sustainable Lagos.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

