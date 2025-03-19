Building Collapse: Presidency Assures NIA Of Collaboration

Share

The Federal Government has assured the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) of its commitment to curbing incessant building collapses across the country through collaboration.

The Federal Government gave this assurance through the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, when he received a delegation from the NIA, led by its National President, Mobolaji Adeniyi, at the State House on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Gbajabiamila acknowledged that quackery remains a major challenge in the building industry, emphasizing the need for the institute to intensify efforts to sanitize the profession.

“Proper regulation is crucial in the industry,” Gbajabiamila said. “You must address the use of substandard materials, which lead to building collapses and other associated problems.”

He urged the NIA to take legal action against quacks, stating: “Your body should be able to sue quacks because you have the locus standi. When someone falsely represents themselves as an architect or a registered professional, they misrepresent the profession itself.

“That should give you enough grounds to take legal action for misrepresentation and protect the integrity of your profession.”

Gbajabiamila reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting local content, recalling that he had sponsored a bill on local content in the building industry during his tenure in the House of Representatives.

Highlighting the significance of architecture, he noted: “Architecture is more than just a profession; it embodies culture, space, and civilization. The architectural style of a country reflects its character.

“That’s why people talk about Spanish, Brazilian, English, American, or Arabic architectural styles. It’s not just a profession but a way of life.”

In response to other requests from the NIA, Gbajabiamila advised the institute to engage with relevant committees of the National Assembly to address their concerns, stressing the need for a holistic approach to local content regulation rather than fragmented legislation.

Earlier, Mobolaji Adeniyi, the NIA National President, stated that the institute, founded in 1960, was seeking government participation in its 65th anniversary celebrations in May.

She emphasized that architecture has long reflected societal values, aspirations, and achievements, and commended Gbajabiamila for his contributions to the building and construction industry, including his donations to the University of Lagos.

Adeniyi also called for government intervention in establishing a Building Regulation Commission, similar to other regulatory bodies, to combat quackery and enforce professionalism in the industry.

