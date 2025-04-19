Building Collapse: LASEMA Rescues 12, One Confirmed Dead

Share

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that twelve persons were rescued alive from the debris of a collapsed three-storey building at No. 10, Oremeta Street, Ojodu, Lagos. Tragically, one person was reported dead.

The building, which housed a restaurant and bar, collapsed around 9:00 am, trapping restaurant workers, customers, and a family inside.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, reported that emergency response teams were promptly activated and arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations.

As of the latest update, Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one victim was found dead, while twelve others were rescued alive.

One of the rescued individuals was attended to by LASEMA’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit and transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, but the rescue operation continues, with teams from the Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, and other responders on-site.

Panic gripped the residents of Oremeta Street as the incident unfolded, but no further deaths have been recorded so far.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information as the investigation into the cause of the collapse continues.

