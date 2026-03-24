Building Collapse: Lagos Vows Tougher Enforcement Of Construction Standards

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on building collapse, pledging stricter enforcement of construction standards across the state.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, gave this assurance on Tuesday during a management retreat of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency held in Epe.

Represented by Abdulrafiu Fashola, Agoro described the retreat’s theme, “Implementing and Sustaining a Zero Tolerance Policy on Building Collapse in Lagos,” as both timely and critical to safeguarding lives, boosting economic stability and preserving the state’s reputation.

He noted that as Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos continues to experience rapid urbanisation, making strict adherence to quality standards in construction non-negotiable.

“The integrity of every structure depends on quality. This policy is not just a slogan but a pledge to Lagosians who trust the government to keep them safe,” Agoro said.

He identified the materials testing agency as the “gatekeeper” of the policy, stressing that contractors must not be allowed to compromise standards. According to him, frequent cases of building collapse are often linked to substandard materials, including weak concrete, low-quality reinforcement rods and unsuitable water.

“The zero-tolerance policy must begin and end in the laboratory. It is not enough to have policies on paper; enforcement at construction sites is key,” he added.

Agoro urged staff of the agency to remain professional, proactive and fearless, while expanding field inspections and on-site testing. He also emphasised the need for continuous training, acquisition of modern equipment and stronger collaboration with stakeholders in the built environment.

In her remarks, the General Manager of the agency, Olayinka Abdul, said the retreat was designed to move beyond policy formulation to practical implementation.

She described the zero-tolerance stance as a “survival imperative,” noting that recurring building collapses have led to loss of lives, destruction of investments and erosion of public trust.

Abdul revealed that the agency is undergoing a transformation into a proactive, world-class regulatory body, highlighting its ISO 17025:2017 certification as a benchmark for improved laboratory practices.

She listed key achievements since June 2024 to include the expansion of laboratory infrastructure, the establishment of additional sample collection centres and the deployment of mobile compliance units to monitor construction activities.

“These measures are aimed at improving efficiency, reducing turnaround time and strengthening compliance monitoring across the state,” she said.

The general manager, however, stressed the importance of proper equipment maintenance and staff integrity in sustaining progress. She also called for stronger legal frameworks to penalise defaulters and urged management staff to work collaboratively toward eliminating building collapse in Lagos.

Also speaking, Olugbemiga Aina, Permanent Secretary, Parastatals Monitoring Office, commended the agency’s progress, describing its pace of development as remarkable and aligned with global standards.

The retreat brought together management staff of the materials testing agency and key stakeholders from the construction and public service sectors to deliberate on strategies for enforcing compliance and ensuring safer buildings across Lagos.