Building Collapse: Lagos Mandates Daylightonly Construction To Enhance Safety

In a move aimed at curbing building collapse, environmental harm and reducing the risk of structural failures, the Lagos State government has announced that all construction activity across the metropolis must be confined to daylight hours.

Speaking at a press briefing in Alausa yesterday, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, said the new regulation takes effect immediately.

“Building sites may operate only between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday,” he declared, emphasising that the directive “must be strictly followed” by developers, contractors and labourers alike.

To ensure adherence, Olumide revealed that agencies including the Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Ministry of Environment will conduct regular inspections and impose sanctions on defaulters.

Developers seeking to work outside the prescribed hours may do so only after submitting a formal application for exemption, which will be subject to rigorous review.

The commissioner outlined several motivations behind the policy. First, limiting noisy and dusty operations after sundown is expected to ease air and noise pollution in densely populated neighbourhoods, secondly, daylight-only workdays will allow supervisors to monitor structural integrity more effectively, reducing the likelihood of preventable accidents or collapses.

Finally, by preserving evening hours for residents, the government hopes to foster healthier lifestyles and stronger community ties.

Public cooperation is central to the initiative’s success, Olumide stressed, urging Lagosians to report instances of non-compliance via the state’s dedicated hotline, assuring them that all tips will be investigated promptly. “Our shared goal is a safer, cleaner city where both workers and residents thrive,” he said.

