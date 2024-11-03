Building Collapse: How Octogenarian lost wife, three grandchildren, 7 patients in Ibadan home

Share

It was a sad day on Thursday for residents of Temidire Street in Ibadan. An Octogenarian, Pa Olapade’s home, used as a healing home collapsed, taking with it 11 persons. SOLA ADEYEMO reports from Ibadan

Residents of Temidire Street, Jegede, in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State are still smarting from the tragedy that befell their community in the early morning of Thursday, October 31, 2024. It was where 11 people died and seven injured as a result of a multi-storey building that suddenly collapsed after a thunderous sound.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the house was being used as a traditional healing hospital for sick people. The owner of the house, Baba Olapade, is an octogenarian who has been traumatized as a result of death of one of his wives, as well as, three grand children.

Seven of his patients, including adults and children, were also reported dead in the wee-hour accident.

In an interview with one of the sons of Baba Olapade, Taoreed (who also narrowly escaped death as he was pulled out of the rubble), the incident happened around midnight during a stormy weather.

His words: “I personally lost one child. My brother lost two children. And we lost the first wife of our father. One of my children is at the Adeoyo Hospital presently. We lost seven of the patients that we were taking care of. This place is a traditional healing hospital, where we take care of sick people. The house collapsed on me also. People tried and rescued me out of the rubble as you can see fresh bruises on my back. You can see my right side below my ribs that is swollen. One of my children is at the Adeoyo Hospital now. The doctors said I should bring money but I don’t know what to do because I don’t have”, he said.

Plea to the Government

“The house is completely down, and we don’t have anywhere to live again now. I want Oyo State government to come to our aid in terms of accommodation. And I need financial assistance to take care of our remaining children. Our father is about 80 years old. I had to ask doctors to discharge me at Adeoyo Hospital in order to contact my mother. She is not living with us here. Unfortunately, I have not been able to reach her on the phone. I am presently emotionally disturbed”.

Burial

Five children and the wife of Baba Olapade were given mass burial beside the collapsed house. Others were taken away by their relatives.

Landlord Association’s account

“I am Iyanda Samson Olufemi, the General Chairman of Ifelodun Temidire, Jegede, in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Ibadan. The incident happened around 12 midnight, when it was then raining. At a point, we just heard a very deafening and thunderous sound. And shortly afterwards, we heard a loud crumbling sound too. We had to rush out to know what really happened and we discovered that the storey building of Baba Olapade had collapsed.

“People came out and within ten minutes of rescue attempt, we decided to call the Fire Services. We equally called the Police, and the newly-posted woman DPO at Target, Ogbere Station. They came here that night. Everyone tried to rescue the people trapped under the rubble of the house. The dead and the injured were all brought out.

“The Chairman of the Ona Ara Local Government, Dr. Temitope Glorious, also came that same night. Government officials, including those from the Ministry of Environment also came. Para- military officials have also been coming. The government assisted in conveying the dead ones (whose relatives are not around), to the mortuary at Adeoyo Hospital. Medical doctor certified them dead before a government Ambulance was used to convey them away. Those whose relatives were not around and were informed, have also come to take their bodies away for burial.

“In actual fact, eleven (11) people died in the collapse. Nine bodies were initially removed, but later, two others were found and removed”.

Cause of the collapse

The General Chairman, who said that they heard the sound of thunder and later a collapsing sound, however, explained that he was unable to ascertain whether it was storm or weakness of the house that was responsible.

He said: “I am not an engineer. Some government engineers have come and left with samples of the irons and blocks used to build the house. NEMA, SEMA officials have also come. They will test and determine the integrity of the materials. Members of the block-making association have also come”.

Plea for assistance

“We look forward to the state government on whatever assistance they can render for our people who are in hospital. The owner of the house too is somewhere now unconscious. He cannot say anything. He needs rehabilitation”, the Community Leader, said.

