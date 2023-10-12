Building Collapse: Dangote Advises On Use of Quality Materials

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvind Pathak, has tasked professional builders in the country to prioritise the use of quality materials for building projects as a potent means of checking the incidence of building collapse. Mr. Pathak gave the charge at the opening of the 32nd Lagos Builders Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Building themed: Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management in Nigeria, which held in Lagos.

The Dangote Cement boss, who was represented by the company’s National Sales Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, enjoined the professional builders to be bothered about the menace of building collapse on their profession and insist on the use of quality materials by associated artisans who work closely with them.

Mrs. Sanni urged the participants to take the issue of quality building materials serious and always insist on quality so as not to dent the reputation of the building Institute which is one of the most respected institutes in the country. The sales director said everybody was a builder and everyone knew that once the foundation of any structure is not solid, it would give way with time.

“We are all builders, if you are not building a house, you are building a family, you are building a career. When you are building a family and one of the partners cheats, then there will be problem and it’s a matter of time before the family will collapse if care is not taken. Same thing with structures, once you begin to deploy inferior materials to make money for yourself, surely the structure will give way,” she said.

According to her, “because of the different needs of our consumers, we also produce various product range tailored to meet the specific needs. We have products created for each stage of the building process and different construction needs. We have BlocMaster for foundations and casting of concrete, we have Falcon for making of blocks, laying of blocks, plastering/rendering, tiling and we have 3X, the premium products of choice.

Mrs. Sanni said the management of Dangote Cement was of the firm belief that compliance with the stipulated standards is vital to safe and sustainable building as it eliminates to a great extent the likelihood of building collapse and therefore, production of materials employed in building must meet acceptable standards.