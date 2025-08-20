Building Collapse: Dangiwa Tasks NIOB On Enforcement Of Regulatory Laws

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has tasked members of the Nigerian Institute of Building to strive and ensure the enforcement of regulatory laws guiding the construction of building projects..

The Minister gave this charge in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 55th Builders Conference/ Annual General meeting held at the Ecumenical Centre in the capital city.

The 55th Builder’s conference has its theme, “Advancing Builders’ Knowledge, Skills for Effective Enforcement of Building Regulatory Laws for Sustainable Development”

He said that the nation was looking forward to the professional body in achieving the mantra of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

‘The Federal Government prioritised Housing delivery to the citizenry and other regulatory laws for development’

The Minister said that the Federal Government was committed to curbing the menace of building collapse through the setting up of tribunals and committees geared towards nipping the problem in the bud.

Earlier, while declaring the conference open, Governor Francis Nwifuru described the event as an affirmation of the critical role the Building profession plays in the growth and development of the country.

He urged the members to shun the persistent professional rivalry between builders and engineers, particularly civil and structural engineers.

“I therefore urge the Nigerian Institute of Building to continue engaging constructively with sister professional bodies, to push for harmony in practice, to advocate for reforms in legislation, policy that clearly define and protect our professional roles as builders”

“The truth must be said: undue interference, boundary encroachments, and unhealthy rivalries have often led to confusion, duplication of efforts, professional sabotage, and in some instances, structural failures that erode public confidence”

He said that the Nigerian Institute of Building, since 1969, has remained a formidable pillar in shaping the physical and infrastructural outlook of the society.

He charged the Institute to lead by example, upholding the ethics and values that define this noble building profession.

“it is our core mandate as builders to bring construction of projects to fruition from the planning stage to completion. We oversee, coordinate not only in the area of construction, but repairs and renovation of homes”

“Let us respect professional boundaries while promoting synergy, because when builders are given their rightful place in the project cycle, quality, safety, and efficiency are guaranteed.

The former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, enjoined the Institute to adopt a professional oversight mechanism in curbing building collapse.

Highlights of the occasion were the conferment of the award of excellence on notable Nigerians, including Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Minister of Housing/Urban Development, Arc Musa Dangiwa.

The Nigerian Institute of Building has its vision to provide professional excellence, leadership for sustainable shelter in addition to addressing the housing needs of the nation through research, development and global practice.