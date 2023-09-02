Building Collapse Claims Four Siblings’ Lives In Enugu

Four children of the same family have been killed in a building collapse that occurred in the Agric Quarters, Mgbemena axis of Coal Camp in Enugu State.

Confirming the incident after inspecting the site of the collapsed building on Saturday, the Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency (ECTDA), Uche Anya noted that the bungalow building collapsed on Friday night around 8 pm after a downpour.

According to him, the structure was approved for animal husbandry but was converted to residential.

While lamenting that the collapsed building was not healthy for human residents, the ECTDA Chairman revealed that the structure had 44 rooms with about 200 residents.

“As soon as we got the intelligence, we rushed to the place. Four children died in the episode. It was danger waiting to happen. The construction was irresponsible. Human beings should have never occupied the place. In fact, go there and see.

“Apparently, they claim that they are doing animal husbandry and poultry there but it turned out that there are 44 rooms that human beings are occupying and there must have been a population of over 200 people there.

“The fence line was totally unacceptable, nobody does that, and unfortunately, the people we lost in that tragedy are innocent children and it is excruciating,” Anya added.

The chairman said that the agency would continue to sensitise the public on the need to live in a more conducive environment to avoid future occurrences of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the compliance unit of the agency under his leadership would ensure that structures erected by landlords and contractors adhere strictly to the approval plan.

The ECTDA also gave immediate quit notice to residents of the building and four other buildings close to the scene of the incident.