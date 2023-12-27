Building Collapse: Architects task governor on structural integrity

The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has charged Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take more decisive actions to foster compliance with structural laid down rules. The expert gave the advice at the heels of constant fatal building collapses being recorded in Lagos state.

The architect regretted the repeated building failures and the exponential death tolls, the NIA, said it was imperative for Sanwo-Olu to fast-track enforcement of building regulations in partnership with professionals to avert turning Lagos into an epicentre of unwarranted carnage. The NIA’s National President, Mobolaji Adeniyi, in a statement yesterday in Ado Ekiti following the tragic building collapse in Ebute Metta on December 22, 2023, leading to the deaths of innocent souls, passionately called for immediate measures to bring safety to Lagos residents, saying the incident is gradually gathering attraction and constituting a national and global embarrassment to Nigeria.

As part of deft mitigating measures, Adeniyi advocated that only registered Architects certified by ARCON and relevant qualified professionals should be saddled with the responsibility of handling high-rise buildings to reduce cases of building collapse risks. Adeniyi opined that “This can be successfully enforced by embedding professionally registered architects in the State and Local Government Planning and Development Control offices to vet these projects from their design stage to their development compliance stages”. The NIA boss extends heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the Lagos State Government, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive mitigating and safety measures. According to her, “This incident, echoing a recurrent pattern in Lagos, underscores the critical necessity for robust strategies to safeguard buildings within the state. We have had enough and we must all coalesce actions and expertise to halt such occurrence”.