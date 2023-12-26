Building Collapse: Architect Tasks Sanwo-Olu To Be Decisive About Structural Integrity

…expresses readiness on meaningful collaboration

The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), has charged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take more decisive actions to foster compliance with structural laid down rules.

The expert gave the advice at the heels of constant fatal building collapses being recorded in Lagos State .

The architect regretted the repeated building failures and the exponential death tolls, the NIA, said it was imperative for Sanwo-Olu to fast-track enforcement of building regulations in partnership with professionals to avert turning Lagos into an epicentre of unwarranted carnage.

The NIA’s National President, Architect Mobolaji Adeniyi, in a Press statement on Tuesday made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti

following the tragic building collapse in Ebute Metta on December 22, 2023, leading to the deaths of innocent souls, passionately called for immediate measures to bring safety to Lagos residents, saying the incident is gradually gathering attraction and constituting a national and global embarrassment to Nigeria.

As part of deft mitigating measures, Adeniyi advocated that only registered Architects certified by ARCON and relevant qualified professionals should be saddled with the responsibility of handling high-rise buildings to reduce cases of building collapse risks.

Adeniyi opined that “This can be successfully enforced by embedding professionally registered architects in the State and Local Government Planning and Development Control offices to vet these projects from their design stage to their development compliance stages”.

The NIA boss extends heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and the Lagos State Government, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive mitigating and safety measures.

According to her, “This incident, echoing a recurrent pattern in Lagos, underscores the critical necessity for robust strategies to safeguard buildings within the state. We have had enough and we must all coalesce actions and expertise to halt such occurrence”.

Adeniyi disclosed that the institute has dispatched the Lagos Chapter Chairman, Arc. David Majekodunmi, FNIA, to conduct a swift on-site assessment and provide a detailed report on the frightening and depressing incident.

She expressed the readiness of NIA to collaborate with the Lagos State Government, Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), and other relevant agencies to investigate the root causes of some of these harrowing incidents and develop effective preventive solutions.

Adeniyi stressed that the NIA’s charge to the government was deemed expedient because part of the collective responsibilities of architects is ensuring best building practices, structural integrity and environmental safety.

“NIA’s proactive stance was aimed at instigating enduring changes in building safety practices, not only in Lagos but across the country. As professionals, we can’t fold our arms and allow the situation to degenerate before our intervention.

“We believe all Nigerians must be safe wherever they live. We are battling economic, political and other social problems, and building collapse shouldn’t be made to assume a calamity of national dimension. The time to tame it is now”, she said.