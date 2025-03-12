Building Code Breach: Reps To Subpoena FCTA Secretary

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition yesterday threatened to order the arrest of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Executive Secretary Olusade Adesola for failing to appear and explain his role in the alleged contraventions of the FCT’s building code.

Chairman Michael Etaba said the arrest warrant on Adesola would become necessary if he failed to appear on Thursday to state his side of the story on the committal of the alleged infractions.

This followed the adoption of the petition on the issue regarding plot AO9399 cadastral zone filed by the House Committee on Customs Chairman Leke Abejide. Etaba expressed dismay at Adesola’s refusal to attend the hearing despite based in Abuja.

Samuel Ajayi, lawyer for Abejide, told reporters at the end of proceedings that he filed a similar petition to the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike and the Director of the Department of Development Control Muktar Galadima to intervene in the matter.

He said: “The petition we have before the House is in respect to the special appeal for the Chairman’s swift intervention on the development of a property at AO9399 cadastral zone contravening the building code of the FCT.”

