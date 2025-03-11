Building Code Breach: Reps To Subpoena FCTA Executive Secretary

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition on Tuesday threatened to order for the arrest of the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Olusade Adesola, for failing to appear before it and explain his role in the alleged contravention of the building code of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chairman of the committee, Michael Etaba, who disclosed this at their meeting, explained that the arrest warrant on Adesola would become necessary if he fails to appear before the committee on Thursday to state his own side of the story on the committal of the alleged infraction.

The committee’s position followed the adoption of the petition on the issue regarding plot AO9399 cadastral zone filed by the chairman of the House committee on Custom, Leke Abejide.

Etaba expressed dismay at Adesola’s refusal to stay away from the hearing in spite of the fact that he is based in Abuja.

Counsel to Abejide, Samuel Ajayi, in a chat with reporters at the end of proceedings of the committee, added that he filed a similar petition to the offices of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Director Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, to also wade into the matter.

“The petition we have before the House is in respect to special appeal for the Chairman’s swift intervention on the development on a property at AO9399 cadastral zone contravening the building code of the FCT.

“We have a complaint in respect to a building going on there which trespassed into the rights of my client. We are urging the appropriate authority to take appropriate steps to address the issue.”

