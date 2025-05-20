Building Career Relationships

Share

Every edifice has three equally important parts. We can term these parts the foundation, framework and the rooftop. You can also call it the base, the body and the cap – however you feel comfortable to describe these parts.

It is the same with our careers. In business, most leaders and founders pay very keen attention to the Vision and the Bottom Line – that is the foundation and the rooftop.

This is very great. The vision crafts your direction, while the bottom line keeps you firmly rooted and ensures profitability and continuity in business. Unfortunately, while it makes a good bunch of sense to master these two elements, the frame that connects the vision and the bottom line is usually often neglected, to the detriment of whatever super structure we must have constructed.

Like someone rightly described it, a solid business vision without a foolproof plan for execution and sustainability is at best noise of activities before a fall.

In our career as professionals, like most business leaders focus on vision and bottom line, we pay a lot of attention to our career vision and long-term goals, building skills and capabilities, at the expense of nurturing relationships with people.

Unfortunately, if you pay attention to the top and bottom alone, ignoring the frame that holds these together, it is just a matter of time, you will likely lose both or either of those two vital parts.

Put another way, what is a well-crafted vision without the capacity to execute and what is execution without the capability to continuously fuel the process and progress towards a desired destination. Relationships are crucial for career successes at any level.

If you win with people and build sustainable relationships, this framework will help you chase and very importantly, support you in keeping the vision and bottom-line fluid and functional, not just alive, but healthy and productive.

It is a symbiotic relationship that must be nurtured continually and concurrently. Here are a few but very important elements to pay attention to in career relationship building that wins.

Self-awareness: Successful career journey starts with selfawareness. A consciousness of who you are, and what makes you unique. This understanding is the very foundation that creates the inspiration and aspiration to consciously make a meaning of your immediate to long-term career outlook.

Others awareness: A consciousness of others and their unique identity and desires is the next thing to focus upon in building lasting relationships for our career journey. That consciousness that you cannot go it alone to the longest of distances should daily resonate with the notion of others awareness.

Emotional Reasoning: Simply described, the interaction between you and others will always call for actions and responses as a going concern.

Your mastery of self-awareness and others aware ness will often give you an edge in responding appropriately, rather than reacting at such intersections. Managing Self:

This is a higher step farther from selfawareness. You step up your game when you show capacity to control and lead yourself all the way in your relationships upwards, downwards and at par, with your contemporaries.

Inspiring Others: While selfcare is important and the place to start, looking out for others is also very important. It is essential to inspire others all along as you build, because all successful careers depend on a solid network with others.

FasTrack Academy is a one stop knowledge management and skills development Centre. We help individuals and organizations build required capabilities to position them for the needs of the ever-changing career world and to optimize their career goals and productivity. Talk to us today. Contact@fastrackacademy. org Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria. +234 8038095408.

Share