Building Bridges: SEDC And Govs’ Forum Partnership

The recent inauguration of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) by the Minister of Regional Development, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, marks a significant milestone for the economic landscape of Nigeria’s South East region.

Spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu to whom I must give all due credits; he is the first Nigerian President since after the civil war to have taken the bold, strong and proactive step to give the South East a Development Commission of its own. Recall that between 1966 -1970, the South East was a theatre of war that gravely devastated the region. Described as Africa’s deadliest war, millions of deaths were recorded in that ugly war. The 3Rs initiated by the then military government headed by General Yakubu Gowon was hurriedly abandoned. Nothing was reconstructed and Nigeria never reconciled.

The rehabilitation that was attempted was that the starving people received palliatives but their properties seized as abandoned properties and all the money they held in banks across Nigeria reduced to twenty pounds. The wound remains and the children of the war whose parents were mistreated still harbour deep grudges. The South East was not one of the regions that Tinubu won during his presidential election.

Out of the five South-eastern states, he didn’t win a state, yet he kept his words to the people. Not only did he accent to the Act establishing the South East Development commission, he took the proactive step to compose the Board.

The Board of the Commission is composed of: Dr. Emeka Wogu (Chairman), Mr. Mark Okoye (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer): Barr. Sylvester Okonkwo, (Executive Director, Corporate Service); Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (Executive Director, Finance): Hon. Toby Okechukwu (Executive Director, Projects), Sen. Anthony Agbo (Executive Director, Commercial and Industrial Development) Dr. Clifford Ogbede (Executive Director, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Rural Development) In addition to the executive management team, the SEDC Board includes esteemed members from diverse professional and regional backgrounds, whose expertise will be instrumental in shaping the Commission’s policies and projects.

This distinguished group comprises: Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, Hon. Okey Ezenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Hon. Nasiru Usman, Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, H.E. Edward David Onoja, Hon. Orure Kufre Inima, and Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma. Together, their collective experience and dedication will be pivotal in ensuring that the SEDC fulfils its mandate of fostering integrated and sustainable development throughout the South East.

I sincerely commend all these talents assembled by the President who found the worthy to play a critical role at this critical moment. The SEDC’s primary mandate encompasses the promotion of sustainable economic growth, infrastructure development, and social cohesion in the South East.

This involves creating a conducive environment for investment, fostering entrepreneurship, and enhancing the region’s overall economic prospects. However, to translate these objectives into tangible outcomes, it is essential for the Commission to operate within a collaborative framework that includes the South East Governors’ Forum. Building a safe and secure South East remains key.

Ensuring regional security of lives is a low hanging fruit for the Commission to collaborate with the governors to achieve. Having gone through a brutal civil war, the region cannot afford the needless round of violence that is being perpetrated by criminal elements hiding under separatist agitation. How many times can a person be fooled for them to realise they have been properly fooled. Already the region has cumulatively lost over three years by sitting at home every ‘Holy’ Monday.

Unfortunately, the world is moving on, as time waits for no one. If the South East must grow to its full potential, then the region must get to work, creating industries and services that work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days in a year. Every hour must count and every kobo worth saving must be saved. The South East Development Commission should be deliberate in building synergy with the South East Governors’ Forum: The South East Governors’ Forum, comprising the elected leaders of the region, plays a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives that impact the local populace.

By establishing a cooperative relationship with the Forum, the SEDC can leverage the governors’ insights, local knowledge, and political capital, ensuring that development strategies are not only well-informed but also widely supported.

Now that the Board has been inaugurated, the SEDC should engage the Governors’ Forum in a series of strategic planning sessions aimed at identifying priority areas for development. This collaborative and joint developing planning approach can help align the Commission’s initiatives with the specific needs and aspirations of the local communities among which is peace, security, law and order as I already emphasised.

Series of opinion polls conducted between January 2024 -December 2024 by the Good Governance Movement indicates that insecurity is the biggest worries of the people. 75% of farmers sampled said they feel unsafe to go to the farms. 80% of the people said they stay at home on Mondays for fear of being harmed by Unknown Gunmen or Sit at Home Enforcers. With the governors’ support, the SEDC can work to mobilise resources from both public and private sectors.

This includes seeking investment from domestic and international partners while advocating for federal support to enhance the region’s development projects. With the governors that can pull resources together to ensure that all major cities in the South East are connected by rail or at the barest minimum well maintained super highways. Need I over emphasise that the SEDC should collaborate with the Governors’ Forum to develop policies that address the unique challenges faced by the South East.

